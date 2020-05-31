Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gladbach striker Thuram takes a knee after scoring in Bundesliga amid ongoing protests in U.S.
News photo My Celebrity & I  - The Borussia Monchengladbach forward offered his support following his goal amid demonstrations against racism and police brutality in America  Marcus Thuram offered his support amid the ongoing protests in the United States as the Borussia ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Champion Newspapers:
Borussia Dortmund’s England winger Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick and revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” T-shirt on Sunday amid several protests in the German Bundesliga at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States. Sancho’s three ...


   More Picks
1 Sancho hits hat-trick, joins ‘Justice for George Floyd’ protest - Champion Newspapers, 1 hour ago
2 Top Boko Haram/ISWAP fighter surrenders to MNJTF - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Chinese medical team still in Nigeria – Officials - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 No amount of blackmail will stop our N40bn NDDC probe —Senate - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian govt asks ASUU to return to the negotiation table - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 N13billionn Scandal: EFCC, Interpol Fail To Arrest Fugitive Ex-NIA DG, Wife, After 15 Months - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 CBN revises timelines for ATM dispense errors, refund complaints - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Federal Government Threatens to Drag ASUU before Industrial Court - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
9 UPDATE - President Buhari Receives Updates From PTF On COVID-19 - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
10 Bayelsa residents paid highest prices for rice, garri in April – NBS - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info