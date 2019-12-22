

News at a Glance



Glo Sparkles At World Branding Award, Bags 'Brand Of The Year' Linda Ikeji Blog - Grandmasters of data, Globacom, sparkled recently in London when it was adjudged as the "Brand of the Year" 2019-2020 Telecommunications-Mobile at the 2019 World Branding Awards.The organizers of the award, World Branding Forum (WBF), said Globacom was ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



