“Go Get a boyfriend” – King Andre tells his mother, Tonto Dikeh he wants a dad (video)
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre the product of the marriage between controversial actress and her estranged husband, Churchill Olakunle has asked his mother to get a boyfriend ...

3 hours ago
1 Offset Punches Man Who Threw Drink At Cardi B At A Night Club (video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Go and get a boyfriend, son tells Tonto Dikeh - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
3 LASTMA official commits suicide - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
4 Bostwana registers first case of coronavirus - Today, 3 hours ago
5 China’s Foreign Ministry Criticises U.S. Travel Restrictions - The Herald, 3 hours ago
6 Lalong threatens to dethrone Plateau monarchs - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
7 All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg - Bella Naija, 3 hours ago
8 Brexit: UK finally leaves EU - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 NEWS EXTRA: What Buhari did hours after travel ban - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Death Toll Of Coronavirus Hits 259 As Chinese Hospitals Discharge 243 Patients - The Trent, 3 hours ago
