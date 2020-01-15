Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


God is not a fortune teller – Freeze reacts to claims that Fr Mbaka’s prophesy over Imo state governorship election came to pass
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Controversial Catholic priest, Fr Ejike Mbaka made news a week ago when he said that Emeka Ihedioha should get ready to ”pack out” of the Imo state government house as Hope Uzodinma was coming to take over. He said this while preaching in the church.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
The Supreme Court in a unanimous Judgment on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State, declared Hope Uzodinma winner and orderer INEC to issue Uzodinma certificate of return.
Imo: ‘Guess Work’ – Daddy Freeze Mocks Fr. Mbaka, Nigerians Naija Loaded:
Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has mocked Catholic priest, Fr Ejike Mbaka over his prophecy that the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma will replace Emeka Ihedioha in...
S’ Court proves Father Mbaka right, declares APC’s Hope Uzodinma Imo gov Ripples:
More details soon….
The Herald:
The Catholic priest and leader of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, prophesied earlier this year that Emeka Ihedioha will lose his seat
Today:
The Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed the controversial New Year prophecy of Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka that Imo Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic ...
Naija Olofofo:
Daddy Freeze Controversial radio personality, Daddy Freeze has further insisted that it is stupidity to pay first fruit offering.
Naija News:
The attackers of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, have been called on by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Vitalis Ajumbe, to apologize to him over his 2020 new year prophecy.
Concise News:
Controversial media personality and religion critic, Daddy Freeze has mocked Nigerians who believe the predictions of Revd. Father Ejike Mbaka concerning Imo state governorship position.
God is not a fortune teller – Freeze mocks Fr Mbaka’s prophesy over Imo state governorship election Within Nigeria:
Daddy Freeze has reacted to claims that Fr Mbaka’s prophesy over Imo state governorship election came to pass, after he prophesied about the take over of the Imo state government house by Hope Uzodinma weeks ago.
Wotazo:
Remember late December 2019, Rev father Mbaka propheiced that the PDP  governor of Ememka Ihedioha will lose his seat as the duly elected Governor of…
Infotrust News:
The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has spoken for the first time since his ‘prophecy’ regarding the Imo governorship came to pass on Tuesday. DAILY POST reports that the Supreme Court removed Gov Emeka Ihedioha of the ...
Kanyi Daily:
Reverend Father Ejika Mbaka is trending this evening after the Supreme Court of Nigeria removed Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo state and announced Hope Uzodimma as the legitimate winner of the last Imo State gubernatorial election.
2020 Prophecy: How Mbaka Predicted Hope Uzodinma’s Win In Imo News Dey:
One of the 2020 prophecies of charismatic Revd. Father Ejike Mbaka has come to pass as the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State....
Nigerians react as Mbaka Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerians have taken to twitter, a microblogging platform to pour out their emotions over the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the March 9, 2019 Imo state governorship election and the immediate sack of ...
Wotzup NG:
The Prophecy of Father Mbaka on Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha being sacked from his seat, came to pass yesterday and Daddy Freeze has now reacted to the turn of events.
Supreme court sacks Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state Fabilolo Blog:
The supreme court has sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state, affirming Hope Uzodinma as winner of the March 9 election.
Mojidelano:
Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has mocked Father Ejike Mbaka for his prophecy about the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the Imo governorship dispute.
Gist Punch:
The Supreme court has sacked the Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha and has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma validly elected Governor of Imo state.Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has insisted that his prophecy against ...
Tori News:
Mbaka had predicted that Uzodinma will take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor in 2020.


   More Picks
1 Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba - Tori News, 30 mins ago
2 Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity - Energy Mix Report, 31 mins ago
3 Imo: Osinbajo not involved in Ihedioha’s sacking - The Nigeria Lawyer, 39 mins ago
4 Suspected Nigerian victim of Ukrainian plane crash speaks out - Vanguard News, 42 mins ago
5 Imo guber ruling: Uneasy calm envelopes Adamawa over fate of Ahmed Fintiri - Today, 1 hour ago
6 JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return - Ripples, 1 hour ago
7 Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
8 Governorship poll: Uneasy calm in Adamawa ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
9 George Akume Meets Father Mbaka Ahead Of Supreme Court judgement In Benue - NGG, 1 hour ago
10 Nigerian govt begins implementation of 7.5% VAT - Ripples, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info