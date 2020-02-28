Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

God you saw us through Ebola, please do it again - Nigerians react to news of first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerians are currently reacting to the news of the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria. While some are praying for God to intervene as he did when Ebola was detected in Nigeria in 2014, others are calling on the Federal government to step ...

7 hours ago
The first case of the deadly Coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria, in the commercial capital of Lagos.
The Nigerian government has announced a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the positive test of coronavirus in Nigeria, Friday morning, in a statement signed by Dr Osagie Ehanire, ...
