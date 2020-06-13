Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gombe deputy speaker tests positive for COVID-19
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Siddi Buba, has tested positive for COVID-19. He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the Gombe State-owned media corporation.

8 hours ago
