

News at a Glance



Good kissers turn me on, says rising actress Mero Vanguard News - The muse of creativity comes in different shades for every artiste on a set. For some its the script, for some the set, for others its the director. Fast-rising Nollywood act, Godwin Mero says a good kisser is a good turn on, on a romantic set.



News Credibility Score: 95%



