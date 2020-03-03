

News at a Glance



Gov Ayade swears in Actn Chief Judge, Maurice Eneji amidst controversy Nigerian Eye - Amidst controversy over who becomes the Chief Judge of Cross River State, the Governor Prof Ben Ayade has sworn in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge.Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme was rejected by the State House of Assembly because she is not ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



