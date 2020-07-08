Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gov. Bello appoints Justices Olusiyi, Olowosegun as Kogi Ag. CJ, President of Customary Court of Appeal
News photo NNN  - Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi as the  acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state following the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah,  on June 28.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Inject Experience Into Kogi Judiciary, Bello Tells New CJ Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has on Wednesday sworn in newly appointed Chief Justice of Kogi State, Honourable Justice Henry Adebola Olusuyi and President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Bayo Olusegun. The Governor charged both ...
Kogi’s Bello swears in new CJ, Customary Appeal Court President News Diary Online:
PICTURE- Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello flanked by the State Chief Judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi (Right) and Acting President of the State Customary Court of [...]


   More Picks
1 Kanye West Withdraws Support For Trump, To Contest For President Under Own Party, ‘Birthday Party’ - Reporters Wall, 1 hour ago
2 VP Osinbajo speaks on alleged N4 billion fraud with Magu, denies report - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 COVID-19: No basis for legal actions against China – Embassy - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Facebook bans Trump’s former campaign consultant, Roger Stone from Instagram - Page One, 2 hours ago
5 Witness in Trump’s impeachment retires from military amid pressure - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
9 Coronavirus Cases In US Exceeds Three Million - Silverbird TV, 4 hours ago
10 Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info