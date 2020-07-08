Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gov. Buni reveals why APC will win Edo, Ondo governorship elections
Ogene African  - ABUJA, Nigeria – Mala Mai Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, has declared that the party will win Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

People's Daily:
By Ikechukwu Okaforadi Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said the All Progressive Congress (APC) will do everything possible to win the Edo governorship election, describing it as ‘an important election’.
Naija Loaded:
Mala Mai Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, has declared that the party will win Edo and Ondo governorship polls. He premised his optimism on the ongoing reconciliation...
The Eagle Online:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of the council, said this shortly after the inauguration of the council and the reconciliation committee of the party at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.
Naija News:
The Yobe State Governor while speaking on Monday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja noted that the reconciliation efforts by the leadership of the party will be productive.
Odince Blog:
The immediate past Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu didn’t win the 2016 governorship election in Ethe state as declared.
Naija on Point:
After resigning his post as the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Mr. Sunday Abegunde, has begun a tell-it-all against the state governor, saying on Monday said the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, didn’t win the election in 2016.


