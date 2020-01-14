

News at a Glance



Gov. Emmanuel redeems car promise to Akwa Ibom state NUJ Chairman NNN - Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday donated an Hyundai Elantra car to the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk. The donation was in fulfillment of the promise the governor made to Etuk when ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



