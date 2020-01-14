Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gov. Emmanuel redeems car promise to Akwa Ibom state NUJ Chairman
NNN  - Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday donated an Hyundai Elantra car to the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk. The donation was in fulfillment of the promise the governor made to Etuk when ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 We will pursue Amotekun to logical conclusion ― Akeredolu - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Supreme Court used her eagle eyes to give me justice – Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Access Bank to set up subsidiary in Cameroon - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Lady gets attacked as she entered a private car to work in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Why Fela's Statue At Allen Roundabout Was Pulled Down - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Gov. Emmanuel redeems car promise to Akwa Ibom state NUJ Chairman - NNN, 3 hours ago
7 Tambuwal urges NASS to pass Legion Establishment Bill - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 You slept while Nigerians were being killed, Soyinka tells Amotekun foes - Desert Herald, 3 hours ago
9 NSE: Continued profit-taking drags index further down - Ripples, 3 hours ago
10 Two health workers killed as bandits attack Zamfara community - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info