

News at a Glance



Gov. Fintiri chairs PDP Ward Congresses Electoral C’ttee Velox News - (Emmanuel Oloniruha, NAN) Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa will chair the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for the Edo governorship scheduled for Tuesday. The party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



