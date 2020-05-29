

News at a Glance



Gov. Makinde flag-off Iwo-road Bus Interchange Champion Newspapers - Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (left); his deputy, Engr Rauf Olaniyan (right); Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinola Ojo (second left) and Mr Akintewe Akinlolu during the Commissioning of rehabilitated Eleyele Dam complex, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



