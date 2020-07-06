Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Gov. Obaseki Will Be Humiliated & Wike Isolated” – Ganduje
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election and Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Read more

3 hours ago
Ganduje Reveals How APC Plans To Win Edo Governorship Election ODU News:
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed how the All Progressives Congress plans to win the coming Edo state governorship election.
Edo Guber 2020: We’ll isolate Gov. Wike, humiliate Obaseki – Gov. Ganduje Ogene African:
EDO, Nigeria – Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gabduje has predicted the humiliation of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki come September 19 when the state governorship election will take place.
Edo 2020: We’ll Humiliate Obaseki, Isolate Wike – Ganduje Aledeh:
Kano State Governor, and Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Abdullahi Ganduje has said the party will humiliate Godwin Obaseki, Governor of the state.


