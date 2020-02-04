

Gov. Ortom constitutes Benue State University Governing Council NNN - Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has constituted the Governing Council of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi. A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that the council had a tenure of four years.



