

News at a Glance



Gov. Seriake Dickson Commissions Bayelsa State International Airport Leaders NG - The Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency , Rt.Hon Seriake Dickson has Commissioned the Bayelsa State International Airport Located at Wilberforce Island Under the Chairmanship of HRM, King Alfred Diette Spiff . The governor in [...]



News Credibility Score: 21%



