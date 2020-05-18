

News at a Glance



Gov Udom foils attempt to smuggle 68 suspected coronavirus patients into Akwa Ibom Nigerian Eye - Akwa Ibom State Government has said it foiled an alleged plot to smuggle 68 suspected COVID-19 patients into the State.The State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, disclosed this when he received the Akwa Ibom caucus in the National Assembly, who were in the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



