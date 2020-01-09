Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gov. Ugwuanyi appoints Nollywood star Rachael Okonkwo Youth Ambassador
NAN  - Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor, appoints Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, as Enugu State Ambassador on Youth Development.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Court remands man for allegedly killing own father over cooked yam in Ebonyi - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
2 Rivers Slams Magu, Insists EFCC Has No Powers to Investigate State - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Catholic Nun Allegedly quits Religious Devotion to Marry - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 IPPIS: Details of Buhari’s meeting with ASUU emerge - Niyi Daram, 3 hours ago
5 Stop Criminal Activities In Nigeria, CAN Tells Buhari - Concise News, 4 hours ago
6 Explicit Communications Wins Awards - This Day, 4 hours ago
7 Police Kill 2 Notorious Kidnappers After Fierce Gun Duel, Rescue 14-year-old victim in Katsina forest - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
8 Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump Over The Killing Iranian General, Soleimani - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
9 The Impeachment of President Donald Trump - This Day, 4 hours ago
10 “Yoruba Men Are Trash, I Said What I Said” -Burna Boy’s Girlfriend Bestie Blows Hot - Made 4 Naija, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info