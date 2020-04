News at a Glance



Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in new Health Commissioner Vanguard News - Following the unfortunate death of the former Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, last week, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday, swore in Associate Prof. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, as the new Health Commissioner.



