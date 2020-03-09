

Gov. Uzodinma Appoints Bar Emeka Sydney Agbor, Deputy Chief of Staff —Operations Ifeanyicy - The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointment of Barr, Emeka Sydney Agbor as his Deputy Chief of Staff Operations.Bar Agbor hails from Oru West LGA of Imo State. A strong supporter and confidant of Senator Hope Uzodinma.



