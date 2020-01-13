

News at a Glance



Gov Wike gives S.A. portfolios, shunned non indigenes and students. Dez Mayorz - Gov Wike SA GOV. NYESOM EZENWO WIKE GIVES PORTFOLIOS TO SPECIAL ADVISERS. The Rivers State governor, His excellency Gov Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike has assigned portfolios to his Special advisers and totally shun non indigenes and students.



News Credibility Score: 21%



