Gov. Yahaya Bello orders total lockdown in Kabba Bunu LGA as COVID-19 hits Kogi Ogene African - KOGI, Nigeria – Following the report of two index cases of Coronavirus in Kogi State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has declared a total lockdown in KabbaBunu Local Government of the state.



News Credibility Score: 99%