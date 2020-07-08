

News at a Glance



Gov. Yahaya Bello swears in new Acting Chief Judge, President Customary Court of Appeal Ogene African - KOGI, Nigeria – The State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday swore in Justice Henry Adebola Olusuyi as Acting Chief Judge and Justice Bayo Olusegun as Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal with a charge to be selfless to the cause of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



