Government commences payment of new minimum wage to workers
News photo The Giant  - The Jigawa State Government has announced the commencement of payment of the new minimum wage to its workers.The Head of the State Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.Kila said already some of ...

3 hours ago
NNN:
NNN: The Jigawa State Government says it has commenced payment of the new minimum wage to its workers. The Head of the State Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday. Kila said already some of the ...
Daily Nigerian:
The Bauchi State Government has inaugurated a 41-member Joint Public Service Negotiation Council for the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.
Jigawa govt commences payment of new minimum wage 1st for Credible News:
The Jigawa State Government says it has started paying its workers the new minimum wage. The Head of the State Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, revealed this in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday. Kila said already some of the workers had ...
Anaedo Online:
Ekiti State Government and labour unions will today begin negotiation on the new minimum wage for workers.


