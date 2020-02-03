

Government drags 70,000 Kebbi farmers to court for failing to repay rice loans offered by CBN Nigerian Watch - NIGERIA’S federal government has dragged 70,000 farmers from Kebbi State to court for failing to repay the loans they received under a special N17bn ($46.8m) Anchor Borrower Programme funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In November 2015, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



