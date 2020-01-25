

News at a Glance



Governor, 7 others in trouble over alleged N6.5bn fraud The Nigeria Lawyer - EFCC probes Wada, Ayeni, AVM Atawodi over arms deal Funds traced to foreign car dealership, offshore accounts A serving governor is topping the list of suspects being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



