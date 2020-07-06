

News at a Glance



Governor Akeredolu Appoints New SSG Following Abegunde’s resignation The Trent - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government, SSG, shortly after the resignation of the former. The former SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde resigned on Monday, July 6, 2020 in a letter addressed to the governor.



News Credibility Score: 61%



