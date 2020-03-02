

Governor El-Rufai apologizes over his government's failure to protect residents of Kaduna State Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Nasir El-Rufai has apologized to residents of Kaduna state over the failure of his goverment to protect lives and properties, hours after an attack by gunmen reportedly led to the deaths of 50 villagers at Igabi and Giwa local government areas ...



