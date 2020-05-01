

News at a Glance



Governor Ganduje Rejects Kwankwaso’s Hospital In Kano As Isolation Center Wotazo - Kwankwasiyya Foundation has disclosed that Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduhe, has rejected the former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso’s donation of a newly-built 60-bed capacity hospital as…



News Credibility Score: 21%



