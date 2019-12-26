

Governor Ganduje bans men and women from boarding same tricycle in Kano Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday December 25, placed a ban on men and women boarding same tricycle in Kano State. The Kano State Governor who was represented by Commander-General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina at the closing ceremony of 77th ...



