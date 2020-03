News at a Glance



Governor Hope Uzodinma Names Commissioners, LGAs and Portfolios Ifeanyicy - Not more than 23 commissioners were selected across Imo rural communities and sworn-in today, Monday 23rd March, 2020 by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to assist him as members of the state executive council in discharge of his ...



News Credibility Score: 92%