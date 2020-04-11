|
1
VIDEO: Chadian president blasts Nigeria for releasing Boko Harm insurgents - Kevid,
7 hours ago
2
Donald Trump accuses China of “Xenophobia” in treatment of Africans - FL Vibe,
7 hours ago
3
COVID-19: Anxiety, panic with 24 hours to end of lockdown as Buhari plots extension - Velox News,
7 hours ago
4
Police seized my car while saving my aunt from bleeding to death – Lady narrates [VIDEO] - Top Naija,
7 hours ago
5
After Killing 1,000 Boko Haram Terrorists, Chad Will No Longer Join Forces With Nigeria To Fight Insurgents – President Deby - KOKO TV Nigeria,
7 hours ago
6
Coronavirus: Many pastors will turn bus ‘conductors’ – Pastor Giwa - Velox News,
7 hours ago
7
Three Crew Members Of Chinese Doctors’ Plane Escape From Lagos Quarantine Centre - News Break,
7 hours ago
8
16-year-old allegedly abducted and raped in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Lagos Gateman who traveled to Kaduna in public transport, tests positive for Coronavirus - Naija Log,
8 hours ago
10
Coronavirus: Cross River government orders workers to resume work - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago