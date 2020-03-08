Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governor Sanwo-Olu visits President Buhari over Coronavirus in Lagos
News photo Nigeria Newspaper  - Governor Sanwo-Olu visits President Buhari over Coronavirus in Lagos

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 US scientists prep for coronavirus vaccine test - Today, 2 hours ago
2 Osinbajo’s intellectual capacity impacted positively on government -Buhari - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 See The Weeknd Premiere New Song, Show Off Comic Chops on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Variety - Fuze, 2 hours ago
4 Governor Sanwo-Olu visits President Buhari over Coronavirus in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari sympathises with Italy, Iran, South-Korea over Coronavirus outbreak - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Ihedioha Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling On Imo Election - Naija News, 2 hours ago
7 Osinbajo has demonstrated God’s wisdom ― Adeboye - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Imo Governor Orders Security Agencies To Find Killers In Okigwe - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
9 “No evil deed will go unpunished” – Emeka Ihedioha’s reaction after Supreme Court final verdict - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
10 Niger-Delta Militants Say No To South-South Security Outfit - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
