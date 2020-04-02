

Governor Wike lifts curfew placed on parts of Port Harcourt Scan News Nigeria - •lifts the suspension of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of ObioAkpor Local Government Area •State Government to implement palliative measures Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lifted the curfew imposed on Education Bus Stop to Agip ...



