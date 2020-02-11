

News at a Glance



Governor Yahaya Bello suspends Kogi University VC, Polytehnic Rector for disobeying directive on TSA Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Yahaya Bello has suspended the Vice Chancellor of Kogi State University, Prof Abdulkadir and the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Prof Atureta over an alleged non-compliance to the new financial guidelines he instituted.



News Credibility Score: 95%



