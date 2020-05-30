

News at a Glance



Governor responds to claims of selling state lodge in Abuja Velox News - Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has denied claims that his government has sold off the Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. Governor Fayemi said that his government was just carrying out reconstruction of the building ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



