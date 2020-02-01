Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Governors Forum condemns killings in Plateau
NAN  - The Northern Governor’s forum has condemned the series of attacks leading to destruction of lives and properties in Plateau.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Maryam Sanda: Rights Advocate Tackles Judge Over Ruling, Expresses Hope Of Judgment Reversal At Appeal Court - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 PDP accuses APC of attempting to influence S’Court not to review Imo gov’ship judgment - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Kingsley Obiora Confirmed As Deputy Governor Of Nigeria’s Central Bank - The Trent, 2 hours ago
4 BUHARI TO ASUU: No going back on IPPIS - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Vishva Hindu Mahasabha leader shot dead - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Container-laden vehicle falls in Lagos, claims 1 life – LASEMA - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
7 Senate: With 85% VAT Revenue, States Have No Excuse Not to Pay Minimum Wage - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 Apostle Suleman to Femi Adesina: Jonathan’s Government more tolerant of criticism - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
9 Abducted Wife Of Kaduna-Based Medical Doctor Found Dead - CKN Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Edo APC defies Obaseki’s ban on political rally, as Omoghe, others dump PDP - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info