

News at a Glance



Governors Kick As Buhari Okays Financial Autonomy For Assemblies, Judiciary Abuja Press - • May challenge order in court• Why President took action, by aide• Executive Order hailed by SANsPresident Muhammadu Buhari may have pulled a fast one on state governors with Friday’s signing of Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 which grants financial ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



