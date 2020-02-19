

News at a Glance



Governors are parasites, States should be scrapped – Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal First Nigeria News - Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has described Nigerian Governors as parasites. He called for the scrapping of States. Lawal said it was better for the country to have only Federal and Local Governments. The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



