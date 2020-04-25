

News at a Glance



Governors urge Buhari to relax total lockdown order imposed on Lagos, Ogun & Abuja Ripples Nigeria - The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to scale down the total COVID-19 lockdown order imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja. The advice was contained in a letter by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), dated ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



