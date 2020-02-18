Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governor’s wife, LASUTH to treat gunshot victim of Okada protest ban
The Guardian  - The wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, in conjunction with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), has pledged to financially support 15-year-old Mariam Shobukola to get through subsequent stages of her hospital management.

8 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Immigration shake-up: UK to deny visas to low-skilled workers - The Citizen, 5 hours ago
2 Journalist gets leave to sue UNILAG, VC over alleged FoI Act violation - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
3 I stabbed my customer to death out of anger, says drinking bar owner - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 See Photo Of House Owned By Multiple People On Social Media - Brainnews Radio, 5 hours ago
5 Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Has Known She’s Transgender Since Age 3 – Scoop Square24 - Fuze, 5 hours ago
6 Video: Four Young Boys Gang Rape A JSS 2 Girl In Ghana - Brainnews Radio, 5 hours ago
7 Police investigate death of six exhumed corpses in Delta - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Court upholds sack of female guard who made Kenya Interior Cabinet Secretary queue for Security Check at the Airport - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
9 Boko Haram hits Chibok, sets ‘many houses’ ablaze - The Breaking Times, 6 hours ago
10 The Supreme Court - The Tide, 7 hours ago
