Governor’s wife, LASUTH to treat gunshot victim of Okada protest ban The Guardian - The wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, in conjunction with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), has pledged to financially support 15-year-old Mariam Shobukola to get through subsequent stages of her hospital management.



