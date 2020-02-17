Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Governorship Tussle :There Will Be No Fresh Election In Bayelsa...INEC Tells APC
News photo CKN Nigeria  - The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday ruled out any fresh governorship election in Bayelsa State as requested by the All Progressives Congress.INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, in an interview ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 I don't spend my money on cocaine, homosexuals but I prefer cars - Dino Melaye - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
2 Boko Haram leader, Abu Shekau threatens minister, journalists in new video - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
3 Bayelsa: Diri Faces Tough Legal Hurdles As Alaibe’s Suit Escalate Tension in PDP - The New Diplomat, 6 hours ago
4 Let’s emulate Peter Obi for a better society — Cleric - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
5 2023: We won’t accept Yoruba, Igbo president – Shettima, Arewa Youths President - The Herald, 6 hours ago
6 People Talk: Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa election (1) - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Daily Times Newspaper, Monday, February 17, 2020 - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Battle shifts again to S’Court - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
9 Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled Perform at NBA All-Star Game - Olisa TV, 6 hours ago
10 South-South stakeholders clamour for regional security architecture - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info