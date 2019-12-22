

News at a Glance



‘Govs fighting Oshiomhole are enemies of Buhari’ Vanguard News - Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the member representing Mikang, Shendam & Quaan-Pan Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives.



News Credibility Score: 95%



