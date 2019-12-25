Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Govt’ll replace old gas cylinders nationwide, says Sylva
News photo MusBizu Beat  - The Federal Government will mop up old and obsolete gas cylinders in circulation and replace them with brand new ones, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said.

3 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Checkout Buhari’s rare joyful reaction after receiving Osinbajo’s Gift (Photos) - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Singer Solid Star Grateful For Life After Overdosing On Drugs (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Lawmaker charges Nigerians to emulate Christ’s virtues - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’ - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Brazilian President Loses Memory Temporarily After Falling - Signal, 3 hours ago
6 Armed Robber Throws Money At Passers-By To Celebrate Christmas - Concise News, 3 hours ago
7 UK Reacts To Buhari Release of Sowore, Dansuki - AY Naija NG, 3 hours ago
8 35 civilians killed in double Burkina Faso attack - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Govt’ll replace old gas cylinders nationwide, says Sylva - MusBizu Beat, 3 hours ago
10 Merry Christmas, Mother Earth! - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
