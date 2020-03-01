

News at a Glance



Gowon reveals how genocide against Ndigbo was averted during Biafra war Ripples - Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon on Saturday revealed how a genocidal plot by the Nigerian Army against the Igbos was averted during the civil war. He spoke at the 80th birthday of a former Minister of Defence, Domkat Bali. According to him, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



