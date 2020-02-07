Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Grant Nnamdi Kanu Presidential Pardon So He Can Attend His Parents’ Burial, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells President Buhari
News photo Abiyamo  - Ohanézè Ndígbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon and allow him entry into the country to attend his parent’s burial.

