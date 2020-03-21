Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Groom dies on wedding day in Jos
News photo Vanguard News  - A groom-to-be, Mr Samuel Yarling, of Lamingo, Jos, has reportedly died on his wedding day leaving his bride-to-be and both families devastated.

4 hours ago
Nigerian man dies on his wedding day Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Nigerian man has been confirmed dead while preparing for his wedding today March 21 in Jos, Plateau State capital.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Groom dies few hours to wedding ceremony in Jos A man who was to get married in Jos, Plateau State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, died a few hours to his wedding ceremony.
50 Cent Slams Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Postponed Wedding – Says No One Was Going Anyway Emperor Gist:
Fans of 50 Cent know that he and Randall Emmett haven’t always seen eye-to-eye.
Bride hospitalised as Groom dies on wedding day First Reports:
A man who was to get married on Saturday, March 21, died a few hours to his wedding ceremony in Jos, Plateau State capital.
Tori News:
The wedding which was slated for March 21, at the ECWA Church Seminary, had sent two families into mourning after the sudden death of the groom.


