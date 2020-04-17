Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Group accuses Wike of acting like 'creator' of Rivers State
The Guardian  - A group, The Rivers Leadership Advancement Foundation (RIVLEAF) has called on Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike to urgently watch his utterances and not destroy the vision of the founding fathers of the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: South-West govs agree on joint border closures - Head Topics, 4 hours ago
2 My wife is disrespectful, not a good housewife – man tells court - Today, 4 hours ago
3 Keyamo reveals what Abba Kyari told him before his death - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
4 Nigeria reacts to Chad’s threat to pull out of war with terrorists - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Ranjit Chowdhry, Dies at 64 - Olisa TV, 5 hours ago
6 Nigeria Breaking News, Today, Saturday, 18th, April, 2020 - Naija News, 5 hours ago
7 G-20 grants debt relief to Nigeria - The Citizen, 5 hours ago
8 Insecurity worries Lagos, Ogun residents than COVID-19 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Donald Trump and His Nigerian Disciples–By Dele Momodu - Ikenga Chronicles, 6 hours ago
10 Olopade praises doctors, nurses after discharge from COVID-19 centre - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info