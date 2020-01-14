

News at a Glance



Guber appeals: S/Court suspends hearing till today People's Daily - • Tambuwal appeals for calm, restrain By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja and Raji Bello, Sokoto The Supreme Court, yesterday, suspended the governorship appeals of governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state as ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



