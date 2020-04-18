

News at a Glance



Guild of Medical Directors pledges to support FG, States in fight against Covid-19 NNN - The Guild of Medical Directors has pledged to support the Federal and State Governments in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19). The President of the GMD, Prof. Femi Babalola made the pledge in a statement in Abuja. “We have ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



